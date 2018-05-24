Ikea ties up with UrbanClap for its soon-to-open outlet in city

Ikea will contribute in the training of the carpenters on UrbanClap’s platform, thereby, skilling them to become professional IKEA assemblers, it said. Ikea will contribute in the training of the carpenters on UrbanClap’s platform, thereby, skilling them to become professional IKEA assemblers, it said.

UrbanClap, a mobile-based services marketplace Thursday said it has been engaged as the furniture assembly service partner for Ikea in Hyderabad. According to a press release issued by UrbanClap, the world’s largest furniture retailer will open its first store of about 400,000 square feet property in the city this summer.

As part of this collaboration, consumers purchasing a select range of IKEA furniture from the store will be able to book furniture assembly services via the UrbanClap app or the website.

Ikea will contribute in the training of the carpenters on UrbanClap’s platform, thereby, skilling them to become professional IKEA assemblers, it said.

UrbanClap co-founder, Varun Khaitan said Ikea’s belief in UrbanClap as a partner is a source of pride, and a boost to India’s entire start-up ecosystem.

The partnership is a result of the mutual objective of the two brands to keep customer experience and efficiency at the centre of everything, he added. “We look forward to enabling customers to enjoy the long awaited entry of IKEA into India, and are pleased to have a vital role in IKEA’s plan to provide Indians with the best furniture in the world,” Khaitan said.

IKEA India Deputy Country Manager, Patrik Antoni said, “As we get closer to the first IKEA India store opening, we are working to create a convenient and affordable service offer for Indian customers. DIY or Do it yourself is still a new concept in India and we will invest heavily to provide affordable and quality services.”

“We are happy to partner with UrbanClap, India’s largest home services platform wherein trained carpenters in Hyderabad will assemble furniture for IKEA customers’ at their homes,” he said.

The Ikea-trained carpenters will be listed on the UrbanClap platform and customers will be able to order their services.

To further strengthen the services offer, Ikea will also have an in-house team of 150 assemblers, of which today 75 are women in line with the commitment to have 50 per cent women co-workers at all levels in Ikea India, it said.

