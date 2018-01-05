Idea Cellular to raise RS 6,750 crore

Idea Cellular, controlled by the Aditya Birla group, has unveiled a plan to raise up to Rs 6,750 crore ahead of its merger with Vodafone’s India unit.

The board of Idea Cellular has approved raising about Rs 3,250 crore from the entities under the Aditya Birla group by issuing 32.66 crore equity shares on a preferential basis. The board of the company has formed a panel to evaluate potential routes for raising further capital of up to Rs 3,500 crore, taking the total mobilisation to Rs 6,750 crore before its merger with Vodafone India unit.

Vodafone Group said that as a consequence of the change in shareholding in Idea following the capital raise, the two parties have agreed that the Aditya Birla group will buy a minimum of 2.5 per cent of the merged entity from Vodafone for Rs 1,960 crore.

“The board approved issuance of about 326.6 million equity shares, face value of Rs 10 per share, at a price of Rs 99.50 per share (in accordance with SEBI ICDR Regulations) on preferential basis,” a statement from the company said.

The shares will be issued to entities under Aditya Birla Group — Birla TMT Holdings Private Limited, Elaine Investments Pte Ltd (Singapore), Oriana Investments Pte Ltd (Singapore), Surya Kiran Investments Pte Ltd (Singapore), the statement said.

The issue is expected to complete by early February, 2018, subject to regulatory approvals, post which the shareholding of promoter group in Idea will increase to about 47.2 per cent from existing level of around 42.4 per cent.

As per the Idea-Vodafone merger announcement in March, Vodafone was to own 45.1 per cent of the combined company after transferring a 4.9 per cent stake to the Birlas for Rs 3,900 crore in cash, concurrent with completion of the merger. The Aditya Birla group will then own 26 per cent of the combined company and Idea’s other shareholders will own the remaining 28.9 per cent.

