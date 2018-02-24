Idea announces closure of QIP, raises Rs 3,500 crore

The issue allocation is about 56 per cent and 44 per cent to Indian and foreign investors, respectively, a press release from Idea said. The issue allocation is about 56 per cent and 44 per cent to Indian and foreign investors, respectively, a press release from Idea said.

Idea Cellular on Friday announced the closure of its qualified institutional placement (QIP). The company has issued and allotted approximately 42.42 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 82.50 per share and raised about Rs 3,500 crore. The issue allocation is about 56 per cent and 44 per cent to Indian and foreign investors, respectively, a press release from Idea said. DSP Merrill Lynch Ltd and Citigroup Global Markets India were the global co-ordinators and book running lead managers to the issue. The company said that the Rs 3,500 crore raised through the QIP, along with a recent infusion of Rs 3,250 crore by Idea’s promoter and promoter group, will reduce the company’s net debt by about Rs 6,750 crore. In November 2017, Idea and Vodafone had agreed to sell their respective stand-alone tower businesses in India to ATC Telecom Infrastructure (American Tower) for an aggregate enterprise value of Rs 7,850 crore.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App