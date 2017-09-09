ICICI Lombard plans to raise `5,700 cr via IPO

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, the largest private sector non-life insurer in India, is planning to raise around Rs 5,700 crore from its initial public offering (IPO). The company has set a price band of Rs 651-661 per share for its IPO and when calculated at the upper band of the issue price, the company will be valued at Rs 30,000 crore.

The IPO is scheduled to open on September 15 and September 19. Anchor Investors will be allotted shares on September 14. The offer constitutes 19 per cent of the post offer equity share capital, which will include 7 per cent by ICICI Bank and 12 per cent by Fairfax Financial Holding. ICICI Bank will get Rs 2,099.40 crore selling 3.17 crore shares, while Fairfax will fetch Rs 3,601.50 crore for its 5.4 crore shares. The company has reserved 43.12 lakh shares for ICICI Bank shareholders. Bids can be made for a minimum of 22 equity shares and multiples of 22 thereof.

Bhargav Dasgupta, MD & CEO, ICICI Lombard General Insurance said, “We believe that we have reached the scale where it is appropriate to list. More specifically this is OFS and one of our shareholder has to bring their shareholding down to below 10 per cent.”

with inputs from FE

