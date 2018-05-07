Follow Us:
Monday, May 07, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

ICICI Bank Quarter 4 profit plunges 45% to Rs 1,142 crore

The bank's standalone profit declined by 50 per cent to Rs 1,020 crore as against Rs 2,025 crore in the year-ago quarter.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: May 7, 2018 6:32:10 pm
ICICI Bank Quarter 4 profit plunges 45% to Rs 1,142 crore It had a net profit of Rs 2,083 crore in the January-March quarter of the preceding fiscal, 2016-17.
Related News

ICICI Bank today reported 45 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,142 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017-18. It had a net profit of Rs 2,083 crore in the January-March quarter of the preceding fiscal, 2016-17.

The bank’s standalone profit declined by 50 per cent to Rs 1,020 crore as against Rs 2,025 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The results come against the backdrop of a series of allegations of impropriety in ICICI Bank’s extending loans to some companies and enjoying reciprocal benefits by the family members of the lender’s CEO Chanda Kochhar.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now