ICAI probing ‘accounting irregularities’ at Tata, USL

Taking cognisance of Cyrus Mistry’s letter to Tata Sons board and regulators, including Sebi, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started investigating alleged accounting-related irregularities raised by him, newly-appointed president of ICAI Nilesh S Vikamsey said.

He added that a similar exercise related to United Spirits (USL) was also underway. “We have asked the Financial Reporting Review Board to look at accounting issues arising out of that and examine whether there are any irregularities,” said Vikamsey. He was responding to a query on whether the institute was looking at alleged irregularities at some Tata group companies.