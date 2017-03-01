Hyundai sales up 6 per cent in February

Exports in February this year stood at 10,407 units, as against 9,013 units in the same month last year, a growth of 15.5 per cent. Exports in February this year stood at 10,407 units, as against 9,013 units in the same month last year, a growth of 15.5 per cent.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday reported a 6 per cent increase in total sales at 52,734 units in February.

The company had sold 49,729 units in February last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales were up 4 per cent at 42,327 units during the month, as against 40,716 units in the year-ago period, the company said.

Commenting on the sales performance, HMIL Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Rakesh Srivastava said during the month, there was “increased customer visits and conversions on the strength of improved customer confidence generated by the Union Budget, positively impacting the customer disposable income and overall business sentiments”.