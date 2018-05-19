HUL chairman on board of Tata Sons

Hindustan Unilever Chairman Harish Manwani has been appointed as an Independent Director of Tata Sons Limited. Manwani who is the former Global COO for Unilever will retire as Non-Executive Chairman of HUL in June. He is also the Global Executive Advisor to Blackstone Private Equity group.

Through his career, he held several senior management positions in Unilever which included heading businesses in North America, Latin America, Asia and Africa. Prior to his retirement, he was the Chief Operating Officer with worldwide responsibility for all of Unilever’s operating firms. Manwani also serves on the Board of Directors of Qualcomm Incorporated, Gilead Sciences Inc, Nielsen Holdings plc, Whirlpool Corporation, Economic Development Board of Singapore and is chairman of the Executive Board of the Indian School of Business.

