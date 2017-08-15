HUL CFO P B Balaji resigns, to join Tata Motors

Tata Motors in a statement said that Balaji has been appointed as its group CFO. Tata Motors in a statement said that Balaji has been appointed as its group CFO.

Hindustan Unilever’s chief financial officer (CFO) P B Balaji has resigned from the company. He will join Tata Motors as group CFO. Balaji, who was also the Executive Director (Finance and IT), was associated with HUL for the last 24 years and has worked in various positions. “PB Balaji, Executive Director, Finance and IT and CFO, has tendered his resignation from the board of the company to explore an opportunity outside the company,” HUL stated.

Tata Motors in a statement said that Balaji has been appointed as its group CFO. Balaji, whose mandate includes driving financial performance and bring greater rigour to operations and investment decisions across different entities, will take charge at the auto major from November, Tata Motors said. He will replace C Ramakrishnan who will retire at the end of his term on September 30. Ramakrishnan was elevated as Tata Motors group CFO in July 2015. “Balaji’s deep knowledge in all areas across finance and his global experience will be very valuable for the Tata Motors Group. He will be a great addition to the management team,” Tata Motors chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

