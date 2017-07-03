Housing.com’s Rahul Yadav appointed CTO of Anuj Puri’s Anarock Property Consultants

Rahul Yadav, the former co-founder and CEO of Housing.com (File Photo) Rahul Yadav, the former co-founder and CEO of Housing.com (File Photo)

Rahul Yadav, co-founder and former CEO of Housing.com, was appointed Chief Product and Technology Officer of Anarock Property Consultants on Monday. The online residential brokerage platform was launched last week by real estate industry stalwart Anuj Puri. Puri, the former chairman of JLL, acquired its residential brokerage business earlier this year, and has rebranded it to Anarock. Yadav was fired from Housing.com two years ago for abusive behaviour, after insulting the company’s investors.

“I consider my appointment as Chief Product & Technology Officer at Anarock Property Consultants the logical next step in my career, and it is of course a complete privilege to work with an outstanding industry leader like Anuj Puri,” Yadav said. “Given my product and technology background, I am fascinated by the highly tech-driven approach that Anarock is adopting for its residential real estate business, and I already feel very much at home here.”

Puri said: “This appointment is in line with Anarock’s highly technology-driven orientation and business model for its residential advisory services. So far, the real estate sector has not been able to emulate the success of ecommerce for consumer durables and services. We intend to change that, and Rahul Yadav’s experience in harnessing the consumer housing market via technology will add the key element.”

Yadav, who assumes his new role on Monday, will be based out of Anarock’s office in Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai. He is in the process of building a team of product and technology experts.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd