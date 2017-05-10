Housing.com logs into Ahmedabad with 1,000-property listing

Housing.com said Ahmedabad is one of the fastest growing cities in the residential segment. Housing.com said Ahmedabad is one of the fastest growing cities in the residential segment.

Realty portal Housing.com today said it has entered the Ahmedabad market with more than 1,000 properties listed on its website.

Housing.com had earlier this year merged itself with the News Corp-backed PropTiger.com.

It has now presence in 10 cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon.

“Housing.com now enters the Ahmedabad market to expand its presence in Western India,” a company statement said.

The company said that over 1,000 properties are listed on the portal from developers such as Iscon Developers, Ganesh Housing, Arvind Group, Savvy, Adani and Pacifica.

“The city has overtaken Chennai, Gurgaon and Noida in terms of residential launches from organised developers, evident by the fact that its contribution to the launches in the country has doubled to around 8 per cent in calendar year 2016,” the statement said.

Ahmedabad has seen the launch of around 650 projects since April 2013, surpassing Gurgaon and Noida where around 300 and 400 projects, respectively, have been rolled out.

“…given the high performance market that Ahmedabad is, we found it an opportune time to make our entry here. We look forward to strengthening our presence with around 2,000 properties in the next one year..,” said Mani Rangarajan, chief business officer, Housing.com

