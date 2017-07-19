Hindustan Unilever Q1 net rises 9.28 per cent

Hindustan Unilever Limited (File Photo) Hindustan Unilever Limited (File Photo)

Aided by growth in consumer business, FMCG major Hindustan Unilever has reported a 9.28 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 1,283 crore for the first quarter ended June 2017 as against a net profit of Rs 1,174 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 9,094 crore as against Rs 8,662 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, showing a rise of 4.98 per cent.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 9,335 crore as against Rs 8,910 crore a year earlier, up 4.76 per cent, the company said. Distributors cut stock ahead of the GST rollout. The destocking particularly affected the personal care and foods segment, HUL CFO PB Balaji said at a media briefing. “We remain positive on the medium term outlook for the industry,” chairman Harish Manwani said in an exchange filing.

