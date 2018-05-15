Hindustan Unilever Limited profit rises by 14.2 per cent in March quarter

Overall volume growth was at 11 per cent in the fourth quarter, while domestic consumer growth stood at 16 per cent. Overall volume growth was at 11 per cent in the fourth quarter, while domestic consumer growth stood at 16 per cent.

Despite a step up in “competitive intensity”, FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) surpassed analysts’ estimate in both bottom-line and top-line growth during fourth quarter ended March 2018. The company posted a standalone net profit of Rs 1,351 crore, up by 14.20 per cent as compared to Rs 1,183 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The fourth quarter net profit saw a gradual increase of 1.88 per cent from Rs 1,326 crore in the preceding quarter ended December 2017.

The company recorded net sales excluding excise duty of Rs 9,003 crore in the period, registering a rise of 2.62 per cent as against Rs 8,773 crore a year ago same period. Q4 net sales surged by 8.17 per cent from Rs 8,323 crore in the preceding quarter ended December 2017.

Overall volume growth was at 11 per cent in the fourth quarter, while domestic consumer growth stood at 16 per cent.

For full fiscal 2017-18, the company posted a net profit of Rs 5,237 crore which was higher by 17 per cent against Rs 4,490 crore of previous fiscal. However, sales rose by just two per cent to Rs 34,619 crore compared to Rs 33,895 crore in FY17.

Harish Manwani, Chairman, HUL said, “despite a step up in competitive intensity, we have delivered another strong performance for the quarter and the year. Growth and improvement in profitability have been sustained through a combination of winning innovations and a relentless focus on operational efficiencies.”

For FY 2017-18, domestic consumer business grew by 12 percent. Laundry saw robust double digit growth across key brands. Household care growth was led by strong performance in Vim. Growth in skin care was led by Fair & Lovely and Pond’s. Hair care witnessed broad based volume growth, while growth in oral care and deodorants were driven by new launches.

