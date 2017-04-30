Himalaya aims Rs 1,000 crore turnover from baby, mom care products

Homegrown holistic wellness firm Himalaya Drug Company is eyeing Rs 1,000-crore annual turnover from its baby and mothercare portfolio in the next three-four years.

“Himalaya Baby is growing at 50-60 per cent year-on-year and is the second largest babycare care brand in India. We launched mothercare portfolio in September last year. We expect baby and mothercare portfolio to contribute Rs 1,000 crore annual turnover in 3-4 years,” Himalaya BabyCare General Manager V Chakravarthi told PTI. He further said: “Our intention is to lead in baby and mothercare category with innovative products. We will get more aggressive in this segment.”

The company, which reported Rs 500-crore turnover from its babycare portfolio last fiscal, recently opened its first exclusive ‘moms & babies’ shop in Bengaluru. It plans to open 25 new ‘moms & babies’ shops in metros and non-metro cities this fiscal.

“The purpose of these exclusives ‘moms & babies’ shops is all about customer delight. These outlets will create visibility and convenient access to all products under one roof. All our products will be showcased there along with dedicated areas for breastfeeding, diaper change etc,” he added.

The company is looking at Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad Kolkata, Pune, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Udaipur and Indore, among other cities to set up ‘moms & babies’ shops. Elaborating on its distribution network, he said currently the company sells its through 5 lakh retail outlets, chemists, modern trade outlets, Himalaya retail outlets and e-commerce.

Initially, these exclusive retail outlets would be company owned and operated. Later, the company plans to work with franchisees to expand ‘moms & babies’ shops.

