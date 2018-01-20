Higher refining margins, Jio boost RIL net by 25.1 per cent

Reliance Jio made a net profit of Rs 504 crore for the latest quarter as against losses of Rs 5.15 crore in December 2016 and Rs 270.5 crore in the September quarter. Reliance Jio made a net profit of Rs 504 crore for the latest quarter as against losses of Rs 5.15 crore in December 2016 and Rs 270.5 crore in the September quarter.

Riding on higher refining margins and profits by its telecom arm Jio, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has posted a 25.1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 9,423 crore for the quarter ended December 2017 as against Rs 7,533 crore in the same period of last year. However, on a standalone basis, RIL made a 5.4 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 8,454 crore for the December quarter as against Rs 8,022 crore previously.

Reliance Jio made a net profit of Rs 504 crore for the latest quarter as against losses of Rs 5.15 crore in December 2016 and Rs 270.5 crore in the September quarter. The telecom arm posted a revenue of Rs 6,880 crore for Q3 as against Rs 0.28 crore last year. While RIL’s revenue on a consolidated basis rose 30.5 per cent to Rs 109,905 crore for the latest quarter, on a standalone basis, revenue moved up 18.4 per cent to Rs 78,864 crore.

RIL’s gross refining margins (GRM) for the December quarter stood at $ 11.6 per barrel as against $ 10.8 per barrel in Q3 of the previous year. The company’s GRM outperformed Singapore complex refining margins by $4.4 per barrel, it said. RIL chairman and MD Mukesh D Ambani said: “This quarter marks the culmination of our petrochemical expansion projects and the first positive net profit contribution from our newest business line — digital services. Our refining business has delivered 12 consecutive quarter of double-digit refining margins, demonstrating operating excellence and healthy industry fundamentals. Benefits of the large investments in petrochemical business are beginning to show with the segment reporting its highest ever earnings.”

“Jio’s strong financial result reflects the fundamental strength of the business, significant efficiencies and right strategic initiatives. Jio has demonstrated that it can sustain its strong financial performance,” Ambani said. “We are excited about the prospects of both our energy and consumer businesses due to strong growth in Indian markets and constructive macro environment.”

Third quarter revenue from the refining and marketing segment increased by 23 per cent to Rs 75,865 crore aided by the 24 per cent higher Brent oil prices. On the telecom unit, the company said subscriber base has risen to160.1 million as on December 2017. It also reported a gross subscriber addition of 27.8 million, net subscriber addition of 21.5 million and ARPU of Rs 154 per subscriber per month for the quarter.

“Jio subscribers continue to demonstrate high activity level with average data consumption per user per month of 9.6 GB and average voice consumption of 694 minutes per user per month. These are both highest in the industry and substantially higher than the other operators. With more than 200 crore hours of high speed video consumption per month on the Jio network, Jio continues to be the world’s largest mobile video network also,” Jio said. On the retail business, RIL said revenue for the December quarter grew by 116.4 per cent Rs 18,798 crore from Rs 8,688 crore in the same period of last year.

The business delivered a profit before depreciation, interest and tax (PBDIT) of Rs 606 crore in Q3 of 2018 as against Rs 333 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. During the quarter, it added 72 stores across various store concepts and strengthened its distribution network for consumer electronics. RIL’s media arm Network18 Media & Investments Ltd reported a third quarter consolidated revenue of Rs 366 crore (down 2 per cent year-on-year, dragged by TV shopping business) and EBIT (earning before interest and tax) of Rs 57 crore (including other income on account of fair valuation of financial assets).

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App