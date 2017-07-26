Hero MotoCorp net up 3.5%, sales rise 6.2%

Hero MotoCorp, on Tuesday reported a 3.5 per cent YoY increase in its net profit during the April-June quarter (File) Hero MotoCorp, on Tuesday reported a 3.5 per cent YoY increase in its net profit during the April-June quarter (File)

Hero MotoCorp, on Tuesday reported a 3.5 per cent YoY increase in its net profit during the April-June quarter on the back of revival in the demand for entry level motorcycles in the rural and semi-urban market. As a result, total two wheelers sales during the period increased by 6.2 per cent YoY to 18.65 lakh units which is the highest ever. Revenue for the quarter increased by 7.51 per cent y-o-y to Rs 8,612.91 crore. Realisation per unit was higher by 1.4 per cent at Rs 43,005 on a year on year basis.

Operating profit or Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased by 5.35 per cent YoY to Rs 1,295.21 crore.

The company also saw an increase in total expenses as a result of the increase in raw materials cost, excise duty and other expenses. The cost of raw materials increased by 8.6 per cent y-o-y to Rs 5,466.79 crore , while the excise duty increased by 11.94 per cent YoY to Rs 641.33 crore. As a result of the increase in the overall expenses the margins contracted by 31 basis points to 15.04 per cent.

“In the first three months …, we further consolidated our domestic motorcycle market share by clocking all time high sales. The growth in the domestic market was aided by an improvement in overall market sentiment and robust demand for our range of two-wheelers,” Pawan Munjal, CMD and CEO said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App