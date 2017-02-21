Here’s newly appointed Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran three strategic priorities

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, newly appointed Chairman of Tata Sons, speaks with the media at the company’s head office in Mumbai, India February 21, 2017. Reuters/Shailesh Andrade

Newly-appointed chairman of Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran on Tuesday chaired his first board meeting as head of the Tata conglomerate. Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company for more than 100 Tata operating companies.

“In my new role, I will focus on three strategic priorities: bring the group closer together to leverage its enormous collective strength; reinforce a leader’s mindset among the operating companies and drive world-class operating performances across the group; bring greater rigour to our capital allocation policies and deliver superior returns to our shareholders. I look forward to working with my colleagues, the management teams and the Boards of the companies towards achieving these goals,” Chandrasekaran said, ahead of the meeting.

Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons Ratan N Tata said he welcomed Chandra, adding that as TCS chief he displayed his leadership skills. “I am sure he will bring considerable value to his leadership role in the Tata group in the years ahead,” Tata said.

Chandrasekaran’s inaugural board meeting follows his appointment as Chairman of group operating companies including Tata Power, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Tata Consultancy Services, where he was CEO from 2009-2017. “It is an honour to lead the Tata group as we near our 150th anniversary. The Tata group occupies a unique place in the hearts and minds of millions of Indians and also has established an important presence around the world,” he said.

