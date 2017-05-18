Here are the companies where India wants to work

LinkedIn claimed that many professionals were more inclined towards “homegrown companies”. (Representational Image) LinkedIn claimed that many professionals were more inclined towards “homegrown companies”. (Representational Image)

For the second year in a row, Flipkart and Amazon have emerged as the most sought-after companies where Indian professionals want to work. This is according to the ‘2017 list of Top Companies in India’ compiled by LinkedIn, which looks at top employers across India. Using “exclusive data”, LinkedIn examined the activities of its members and came up with the list.

The list of top 25 companies in India saw new entrants make their way, namely One97 Communications, Tech Mahindra, Swiggy, IDFC Bank, Vodafone, Grofers, McKinsey & Company and Oracle. On the other hand, Ola, OYO Rooms, Reliance Industries and Cisco made progress up the list.

In the survey, LinkedIn said that there were a few “standout insights” from companies that it assessed in the list. According to LinkedIn, job seekers are attracted to companies that “disrupt the status quo and lead by example” and ones that have been able to create a clever business model citing examples of Ola and OYO Rooms.

LinkedIn also claimed that many professionals were more inclined towards “homegrown companies”. The list included 13 homegrown companies such as HCL Technologies and Wipro. Six startups also made it into the list of top 25 companies.

“India Inc is thriving, backed by an increasing business friendly sentiment and a positive economic trajectory. Understanding the pulse of a younger employee base, enterprises in India are working to build an ethos that drives performance and also delivers a rich workplace experience,” said Director Talent Solutions & Learning Solutions, LinkedIn India, Irfan Abdulla.

“All top companies in India have a strong talent brand, powered by culture and purpose. While these factors are the main drivers in attracting talent, the key to retaining employees is to create an environment where employees can grow by working on meaningful projects and contributing to the organization’s success”, added Irfan Abdulla.

LinkedIn cited the importance of rewarding employees on a regular basis and how in order to retain employees companies look to offer perks and unique programs. For instance, companies like Flipkart, Amazon and Adobe offer benefits related to health, leaves and even higher education.

Here is the full list of the top 25 companies:

1. Flipkart

2. Amazon

3. KPMG India

4.One97 Communications

5. Ola

6. HCL Technologies

7. Adobe

8. Alphabet

9. OYO Rooms

10. Reliance Industries

11. Capgemini

12. Accenture

13. Deloitte India

14. Tech Mahindra

15. Swiggy

16. Cisco

17. IDFC Bank

18. Wipro

19. Tata Communications

20. Vodafone

21. Cognizant

22. Grofers

23. MakeMyTrip.com

24. McKinsey & Company

25. Oracle

