HDFC Bank net profit rises 20 per cent to Rs 4,799 crore, to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore

HDFC Bank’s loans as of end-March grew 18.7 percent from a year earlier. Retail loans within that grew 27.4 percent, while wholesale loans grew 9.4 percent. (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) HDFC Bank’s loans as of end-March grew 18.7 percent from a year earlier. Retail loans within that grew 27.4 percent, while wholesale loans grew 9.4 percent. (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 20.3 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in net profit for the March 2018 quarter to Rs 4,799 crore on the back of higher net interest income (NII), coupled with a rise in other income. Its other income rose 22.7 per cent y-o-y to Rs 4,229 crore in Q4.

Standalone total income for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was Rs 25,549.7 crore, up from Rs 21 ,560.7 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2017, HDFC said in a statement.

The bank’s NII, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose 17.7 per cent y-o-y to Rs 10,658 crore. The bank’s provisions rose 22 per cent y-o-y to Rs 1,541 crore in the March quarter. HDFC Bank’s net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, in Q3 remained unchanged at 4.3 per cent from the end of December 2017 and March 2017.

Consolidated advances grew by 19.6 per cent from Rs 5,85,481 crore as on March 31, 2017 to Rs 7,00,034 crore as on March 31, 2018. Its asset quality remained stable with a 1 basis point (bps) rise in gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio — bad loans as a percentage of total loans — to 1.3 per cent in Q4 FY18. However, on a y-o-y basis, the gross bad loan ratio rose 25 bps.

Net non-performing assets were at 0.4 per cent of net advances as on March 31, 2018. Besides, the bank’s board also recommended a dividend of Rs 13 per equity share of Rs 2 for the year (650 per cent) ended March 31, 2018, as against, 11 per equity share of Rs 2 for the previous year. This would be subject to approval by shareholders at the next annual general meeting.

It also approved the issue of perpetual debt instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital), Tier II Capital Bonds and Long Term Bonds (financing of infrastructure and affordable housing) up to a total amount of Rs 50,000 crore in the period of next 12 months through private placement mode, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank and any other regulatory approvals as applicable, the bank said in a filing to the BSE.

Financial Express, With PTI from New Delhi

