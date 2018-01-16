HCL’s IT unit inaugurated in MIHAN

Gadkari and Fadnavis at the inauguration. (Express Photo) Gadkari and Fadnavis at the inauguration. (Express Photo)

CHIEF Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday inaugurated the IT unit of global IT major HCL Technologies in MIHAN SEZ in Nagpur. Spread over 50 acres, the company has promised to offer 2,000 jobs to youths trained by it on the Nagpur campus when the project is fully operational. On Monday, 100 youths joined work training and 200 more are likely to join soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said: “The HCL unit will provide a big opportunity for youths in Nagpur and Vidarbha and also help push the development of MIHAN. The state government will make available all facilities required by the company for its further progress.”

Union Surface Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari, who was the chief guest at the event, said: “There is a need for big industries to come up in MIHAN to provide impetus to the development of Vidarbha region. The government efforts will be to provide 50,000 jobs in MIHAN and the dry port coming up at Sindi Rly in Wardha district in the next five years. The HCL unit here is one step in that direction.”

The company is offering services in infrastructure management, application development, product engineering, BPO and IC services management on its Nagpur campus. HCL president Padmabhushan Shiv Nadar thanked Fadnavis for the support provided for the Nagpur set-up. With HCL the IT park in MIHAN now has third IT major getting operationalised. Earlier,TCS and Tech Mahindra have opened campuses in MIHAN SEZ.

