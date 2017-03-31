HCL signs pact with AP to set up training centres

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that Vijayawada is best place for creative people and sought cooperation of HCL to make AP as a knowledge hub. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that Vijayawada is best place for creative people and sought cooperation of HCL to make AP as a knowledge hub.

Information Technology (IT) major HCL Technologies has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up IT and training centres in Vijayawada and Amaravati.

The objective of the pact is to create a “state-of-the-art” global IT development center, recruit local talent and mainly create an ecosystem to nourish that.

As part of the MoU, HCL will invest Rs 500 crore in 10 years in the project spreading over 27.86 acres to be allotted by the government. A majority of IT investments come to Hyderabad which the major IT hub.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that Vijayawada is best place for creative people and sought cooperation of HCL to make AP as a knowledge hub. He said the HCL would emerge as a trendsetter in promoting IT in AP. “It promises to create flexible working conditions for women and walk to work environment,” he said.

In line with the government’s efforts for enhancing employment opportunities in the state, the company is assured to employ 5,000 local residents.

