Havmor to sell ice cream business to Lotte for RS 1,020 crore

LOTTE has acquired the brand more than anything else and so the brand will continue to exist,” said Ankit Chona, MD of Havmor Ice Cream Limited. (Photo for representation purpose) LOTTE has acquired the brand more than anything else and so the brand will continue to exist,” said Ankit Chona, MD of Havmor Ice Cream Limited. (Photo for representation purpose)

Havmor Ice Cream Ltd (HIL) on Thursday inked a deal to sell it’s ice-cream business to South Korea’s LOTTE Confectionery for Rs 1,020 crore.

Lotte Confectionery has decided to acquire 100 per cent shares of HIL during its board meeting on Thursday.

“Despite the sale of the business, Havmor ice-cream as a brand will continue to exist. LOTTE has acquired the brand more than anything else and so the brand will continue to exist,” said Ankit Chona, MD of Havmor Ice Cream Limited.

When asked why the ice-cream business which was part of his family’s legacy was sold, Chona told The Indian Express, “Even after 70 years, we are still not a pan-India company… I am pretty sure that they will be able to take it to the next level much faster than what we as a family could have done.” The company has around 2,00,000 liters per day of installed ice-cream making capacity and has a manufacturing unit at Naroda. It has a second “third-party” ice-cream plant at Faridabad. The company also operates a parlour network across 14 states in India where it sells 150 kinds of products.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App