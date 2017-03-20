Havells India commences production at plant in Assam

Electrical goods maker Havells India today said it has started commercial production at its plant in Kamrup rural district, Assam.

The company has commenced the commercial production in its plant situated at Dorakahra, Bhahkajan, District Kamrup (Rural) Assam with effect from March 20, 2017, it said in a BSE filing.

Shares of Havells India closed at Rs 446.20, up 1.17 per cent on BSE.

