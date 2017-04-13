Harshad Mehta securities scam: ‘Accused caused damage to property of bank for Mehta’s benefit’

IN THE order on the conviction of four former bank officials in the Harshad Mehta securities scam, the special CBI court has said that the accused “caused damage to public property of the bank” for the benefit of Mehta. While under RBI provisions, brokers were not allowed to be included in Call Money Transactions between banks, the court found that Mehta’s account in UCO Bank’s Hamam Street branch was used for crediting and debiting money.

“It cannot be overlooked that, the money comes and goes from the personal account of late accused No.2 Harshad Mehta and thereby the accused/ public servants facilitated him in utilising the said fund for his own benefit that the accused have fraudulently and dishonestly acted under the conspiracy hatched to deceive the respective bank involved in the matter,” special Judge H S Mahajan said in his order.

The court ruled that due to this act, damage was caused to public funds under the pretext of Call Money lending and borrowing transactions. “…the accused actually facilitated late accused No.2 Harshad Mehta to utilise his surplus money and further lend him money whenever he required,” the order said. The court had on Tuesday sentenced 4 of the accused to a 3-year prison term. Mayuram Srinivasan, former chief manager of State Bank of Saurashtra’s Fund Management Cell, R Sitharaman, attached to the securities division of State Bank of India, Vinayak Deosthali, assistant manager of UCO Bank and PA Karkhanis, former senior manager of UCO Bank were convicted.

The accused had claimed that the transactions were not CMTs and that entries were made as per banking procedures. “If those were normal securities transactions, the payment of interest at such high rate should have been objected or questioned at that juncture itself. ..,” the court said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now