Gujarat: Wage issue may be resolved soon, hope Tata Motors workers

Workers at the Sanand plant of Tata Motors on Thursday expressed hope that issues related to wage hike would be “resolved soon”. Representatives of the workers and management of the Tata Motors have held a few meeting at the Sanand plant recently.

Workers’ union Bharatiya Kamdar Ekta Sangh Sanand (BKSS) had tendered a written representation to Deputy Labour Commissioner M S Patel last month, alleging that the management of the company “did not show seriousness to resolve the issue” in a spate of meetings held at Sanand plant in April. Both sides have been in talks over wage revision and other issues for 18 months.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now