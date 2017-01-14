Gujarat: Amul signs Rs 450 crore worth MoUs with state govt

Representational image. (Source: File Photo) Representational image. (Source: File Photo)

Amul has inked several MoUs worth Rs 450 crore with the Gujarat government with investment intentions that include expansion plans and augmentation of its ongoing project involving the state government in tackling SAM (severe acute malnutrition) among children and women.

“We have signed several MoUs with the Gujarat government’s Agriculture department at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit which includes augmentation in production of ready-to-use therapeutic food (RTUF), flagging off a chocolate plant which will be a ultra high treatment (UHT) for producing chocolate, plant expansion of cattle feed capacity from the current 2,000 tonne per month to 3,000 tonne per month. Also on the cards are expansion of semen station near Anand and a new plant for concentrated milk or spray drying skim milk at a factory premises near Anand. All these expansions are at different locations in Gujarat where we already have factories. We will be investing Rs 450 crore overall. Further, we will be augmenting the production of ready-to-use therapeutic food (RTUF) for combating SAM in the state for children and lactating women from 300 tonne per month to 1,000 tonne per month. It will be done at Sumul dairy in Surat, Banas dairy and at Anand and the products will be out in the next 6 months under ‘Bal Amul’ brand,” said K Rathnam, MD of Amul Dairy, who spoke to The Indian Express at the summit this week.

Speaking about Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Feder-ation (GCMMF) marketed-brand Amul joining hands with the state government in tackling malnourishment, Rathnam added, “This move comes as per SC guidelines that take home rations to prevent malnourishment are to procured from cooperatives and not from private firms. So, the Gujarat government has partnered with Amul for ensuring quality, supply and distribution of these ready-to-use therapeutic food (RTUF) which prevent malnutrition. It is an ongoing project and we have already begun work in this regard. We will be producing 4 different products, which will be in powder and paste form and will contain necessary vitamins and minerals to combat malnourishment.”