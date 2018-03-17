Grofers raises Rs 400 crore in SoftBank-led funding

Online grocery delivery company Grofers has raised Rs 400 crore in a fresh funding round led by SoftBank Group, which also saw participation from Tiger Global and Apoletto Asia.

The Gurgaon-headquartered company has now cumulatively raised $226.5 million with this latest Series E funding round, a press release from the company said. According to Grofers, it will continue to invest in building private labels and supply chain improvements. A significant amount of investment will go towards building infra and tech and efficient supply chain management to achieve deeper penetration in the cities where it has its presence.

