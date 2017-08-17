Govt extends tax break for industry in north eastern, hilly states till 2027

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (PTI Photo)

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved Rs 27,413 crore as Budgetary support for reimbursements for industrial units in northeastern and Himalayan states under Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime that used to earlier avail area-based central excise exemptions. The sunset clause under the scheme, which will benefit about 4,284 eligible industrial units in Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and northeastern states, has been approved till March 31, 2027.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley, while briefing the reporters after the Cabinet decision, said that there is no provision for exemption under GST law and hence, this scheme for refunds has been approved. “The sunset clause has been extended till 2027 and within the GST Act, each industry will be entitled to the refund mechanism during this particular period (July 1, 2017-March 31, 2027),” Jaitley said.

Industries in the north eastern and Himalayan states of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand under the previous excise regime used to get 10-year exemption, he said, adding that there is a separate residuary period for every industry because of commencement of production and their consequent entitlement of a 10 year exemption. Under the new GST regime, there is no provision for exemption but there is one section under the Act which permits refunds, he said. “Therefore, refund would be permitted through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer),” Jaitley said.

Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) will notify the scheme, including detailed operational guidelines for implementation of the scheme within 6 weeks, an official release said. “Upon repeal of the central excise duty laws, the government has decided to pay a budgetary support equal to the Central share of the cash component of CGST and IGST paid by the affected eligible industrial units. The support shall be available for the residual period (ten years from the date of the commercial production) in the states of north eastern region and Himalayan states. DIPP will notify the scheme, including detailed operational guidelines for implementation of the scheme within 6 weeks,” the release said.

Before the implementation of GST regime, the Centre had allowed area-based excise duty exemptions for industrial units to incentivise production in less industrialised states of north east and J&K, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Tax incentives were also granted by state governments under the industrial promotion schemes.

The area-based reimbursements are expected to be disbursed by the Centre from the 58 per cent share that will accrue from CGST and IGST collections under the GST regime. In October last year, after the GST Council’s approval to the reimbursement method for area-based exemptions, Jaitley had said that the decision regarding the number of exempted entities will be decided by states and the Centre.

States would have to decide on exempted entities as they will reimburse tax to them, he had said, adding that since the tax share will be shared between Centre and states in the ratio of 58 per cent to 42 per cent, respectively, the reimbursement for the area-based exemptions would also be in the same ratio.

“We (Centre) will reimburse only 58 per cent. How the remaining 42 per cent will be reimbursed that has to be worked out. I can’t get 58 per cent tax and reimburse 100 per cent,” he said.

