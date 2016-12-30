Godrej Properties to develop residential project in Pune

Realty firm Godrej Properties today said it has entered into a partnership to develop a residential group housing project in Pune. Spread across 5.5 acres, the project will offer 5.6 lakh sqft of saleable area and will be developed as a modern residential development comprising apartments of various configurations, the company said in a statement issued here.

This project will be developed under the profit share arrangement.

“Pune is a key growth market for us. This will be our 11th project in Pune. We look forward to delivering a good project and to continue growing our presence in this market,” Pirojsha Godrej, Managing Director and CEO, Godrej Properties said.