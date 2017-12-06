Godrej bags order for 100 BrahMos supersonic missile airframes

India’s Brahmos supersonic cruise missiles, mounted on a truck, pass by during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (File Photo: Reuters) India’s Brahmos supersonic cruise missiles, mounted on a truck, pass by during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (File Photo: Reuters)

Godrej Aerospace on Tuesday said it has won an order for 100 units of airframes for the air-launch version of the BrahMos missile from BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Military Industrial Consortium NPO Mashinostroyenia, a Russian aerospace enterprise.

The first deliveries are expected to start from 2020, the company said, without disclosing the financial details of the order.

Godrej has delivered a set of 100 airframe assemblies to BrahMos to fulfil an earlier order that it had won about five years ago.

The BrahMos missile is the world’s fastest, stealth, universal supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from ships, submarines, aircraft and land-based platforms. It can be used for precision strikes to destroy targets on land and sea.

Last month, the missile was flight-tested successfully for the first time from the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) front-line fighter aircraft, the Sukhoi-30MKI. The missile was tested against a sea-based target in the Bay of Bengal.

Godrej contributes most of the metallic sub systems in the BrahMos missile. It supplies all components other than the main airframe, control surfaces and the nose cap. It also supplies mobile autonomous launchers and the missile replenishing vehicles for the land-launch versions. FE

