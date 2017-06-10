Latest News

GoAir to launch additional flight on Delhi-Patna route

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:June 10, 2017 5:49 pm
Budget carrier GoAir on Saturday said it will launch an additional flight service between New Delhi and Patna, starting Sunday, as part of its route network expansion plans. With the addition of the new service, the city-based airline will be flying four daily flights between the two capital cities, GoAir said in a release.

The launch of this additional daily service between Patna and New Delhi aims at strengthening GoAir’s extensive network of flights to Patna, the airline said. This additional flight will benefit the large number of passengers travelling from Patna to New Delhi and further bolster the airline’s already extensive network, it added.

The Wadia Group-owned airline currently operates across 23 destinations with over 975 weekly flights with a fleet of Airbus A320 family planes, including Airbus A320Neo. The airline flies to Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar and Hyderabad.

