Foxconn likely to set up unit at JNPT

Foxconn, the world’s largest contract manufacturer of mobile phones, is likely to put up a manufacturing base at the special economic zone (SEZ) of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT). It already has four units at Sri City in Andhra Pradesh.

“Foxconn has sought 13 acres of land at the SEZ land in JNPT, which has already identified the area and marked it. The Maharashtra chief minister called me, saying that they want to make a huge investment there,” shipping and road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said here on Tuesday.

Foxconn makes products for brands such as BlackBerry, Amazon, Motorola, Xiaomi and Sony. Most of its factories are in China. The firm had plans to build as many as 12 factories in India by 2020 to manufacture LED TVs, batteries and other electronics products. It has been looking at potential sites in Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. Gadkari, however, said many other companies have applied for space in the JNPT SEZ, but details of these were not immediately known.

