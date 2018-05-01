Fortis gets revised bid from Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare

Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon (Express) Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon (Express)

Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Tuesday said it received a revised takeover proposal from Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd. IHH’s latest proposal includes an immediate equity infusion at Rs 175 ($2.63) per share and a subsequent equity infusion at a per share price not exceeding Rs 175, the company said in a statement.

Last week, IHH tweaked an earlier bid and offered to immediately infuse RS 6.50 billion under the binding portion of the proposal and subsequently invest up to Rs 33.50 billion under the non-binding part of the proposal.

