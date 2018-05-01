Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 01, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

Fortis gets revised bid from Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare

IHH's latest proposal includes an immediate equity infusion at Rs 175 ($2.63) per share and a subsequent equity infusion at a per share price not exceeding Rs 175, the company said in a statement.

By: Reuters | Bengaluru | Published: May 1, 2018 11:39:57 am
Fortis gets revised bid from Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon (Express)

Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Tuesday said it received a revised takeover proposal from Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd. IHH’s latest proposal includes an immediate equity infusion at Rs 175 ($2.63) per share and a subsequent equity infusion at a per share price not exceeding Rs 175, the company said in a statement.

Last week, IHH tweaked an earlier bid and offered to immediately infuse RS 6.50 billion under the binding portion of the proposal and subsequently invest up to Rs 33.50 billion under the non-binding part of the proposal.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now