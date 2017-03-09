Forgery case: Chargesheet filed against Pawan Ruia in forgery case

Ruia, owner of Jessop factory in Kolkata, was arrested on December 10, last year. Archive Ruia, owner of Jessop factory in Kolkata, was arrested on December 10, last year. Archive

THE STATE CID on Wednesday filed a chargesheet in a case of forgery registered against industrialist Pawan Kumar Ruia. Ruia, the chairman of the Ruia Group and owner of Jessop factory in Kolkata, was arrested on December 10, last year. The Railway Ministry had got an FIR lodged against Jessop at Dum Dum in Kolkata, after it was found during a joint inspection by the Railway board and CID that several equipment and rakes — worth Rs 50 crore — had gone missing from the factory.

Officials said the chargesheet has been filed before a Barrackpore court under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and forgery), 120B (criminal conspiracy) 436 (mischief by fire and explosive substance) and 201 (disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC.

“On Thursday, Ruia will complete 90 days in jail. Hence, the chargesheet was submitted before the court. The chargesheet also mentions another person,” said an official.

The CID had begun an investigation after a fire had broken out in Jessop in October, last year. Later, the deputy director of Railways in Kolkata filed a complaint with the police, alleging that Railways property worth Rs 50 crore were stolen from the factory. The ministry had mentioned that it had supplied equipment to Jessop for the manufacture of train coaches. However, Jessop failed to complete the order.

A joint team went on to inspect the premises on November 4, 2016, and found that while some equipment had been stolen, others had been reduced to scrap. Before Ruia’s arrest, he was summoned several times by the CID, but he refused to appear before the agency.