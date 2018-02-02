Ford India sales up 58% at 22,535 units in January

Ford India on Friday reported a 58 per cent increase in total sales at 22,535 units in January as against 14,259 units in the same month last year. The company said its domestic sales stood at 9,450 units in January as against 7,995 units in the year-ago month, up 18.19 per cent.

Exports stood at 13,253 units last month as compared to 6,264 units in January 2017, a jump of 111.57 per cent, Ford India said in a statement.

Commenting on the sales performance, Ford India President and Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra said, “The all-new Ford EcoSport continues to receive encouraging response from the customers. Complemented with other products in our portfolio, the momentum is helping us post consistent double digit growth.”

He further said exports are continuing to grow at a steady pace as well with the addition of new global markets. “We recently started exporting the all-new EcoSport to North America,” Mehrotra added.

