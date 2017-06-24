Ford India recalls Fiesta, Figo for steering hose snag

Ford said that it is voluntarily inspecting models, made at its Chennai plant between 2004 and 2012. (File Photo) Ford said that it is voluntarily inspecting models, made at its Chennai plant between 2004 and 2012. (File Photo)

Ford India on Friday announced the recalling of 39,315 units of Ford Fiesta Classic and the previous generation Ford Figo vehicles for faulty power assisted steering hose. The company said that it is voluntarily inspecting these models, made at its Chennai plant between 2004 and 2012.

“Ford India, through its dealers, will replace the high pressure power assisted steering hose on all affected vehicles,” the carmaker said. Ford India had recalled over 166,000 units of Figo and Fiesta Classic models in September 2013 to rectify faulty rear twist beam and the power steering hose.

