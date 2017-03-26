Ford India plans to hike prices by up to 2% from April

“Owing to input costs, Ford cars will see an increase of 1-2 per cent from April,” a company spokesperson said. “Owing to input costs, Ford cars will see an increase of 1-2 per cent from April,” a company spokesperson said.

Automaker Ford India plans to increase prices of vehicles across its model range by up to 2 per cent from April in order to partially offset rise in input costs.

The company sells a range of vehicles in the country, from Figo hatchback to iconic Mustang sedan, which are priced between Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 66.3 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

“Owing to input costs, Ford cars will see an increase of 1-2 per cent from April,” a Ford India spokesperson told PTI.

Last week, Volvo Auto India announced to increase prices of vehicles across its model range by up to 2 per cent from April.

Earlier, Honda Cars India had announced that it would hike prices of its models by up to Rs 10,000 from next month to offset higher freight charges and input costs.

German luxury car maker BMW had also announced that it would hike prices of its vehicles in India by around 2 per cent from next month.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now