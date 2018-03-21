Force Motors, Rolls-Royce set up joint venture

The proposed facility is expected to commence production from the end of 2019, Force Motors managing director Prasan Firodia said. (Reuters Photo) The proposed facility is expected to commence production from the end of 2019, Force Motors managing director Prasan Firodia said. (Reuters Photo)

Pune-based Force Motors has signed an agreement with Rolls-Royce Power Systems to set up a joint venture facility at Chakan to produce the MTU series of engines at an initial investment of over Rs 300 crore.

Besides engines, the 51:49 joint venture, Force MTU Power Systems, will also build Series 1,600 generators for the Indian and global markets. These multi-application engines are currently being produced at Rolls-Royce Power Systems’ manufacturing facility in Germany. Following the tie-up, the facility will be moved to the Pune facility. The proposed facility is expected to commence production from the end of 2019, Force Motors managing director Prasan Firodia said.

“The MTU series 1600 engines will now be produced in India for the global markets. And India will be the sole source for this engine going forward. The two partners together will invest in excess of Rs 300 crore in the first phase of the project,” Firodia said.

