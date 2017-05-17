Forbes 2017 Game Changers list: Mukesh Ambani at No 1 spot for ‘bringing internet to India’s masses’

Mukesh Ambani Chairman, Reliance Industries. Express archive photo. Mukesh Ambani Chairman, Reliance Industries. Express archive photo.

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani topped the Forbes second annual global list of ‘Game Changers’. The list features business leaders from across the world based on corporate growth, innovation and international presence.

“These are true movers and shakers who are reshaping their industries and forever changing the way we work, travel, communicate and invest. We set out to find the most intrepid, innovative people in the business world who are thinking big and moving the needle ,” says Forbes staff writer Lauren Gensler. Gensler edits the Forbes Global Game Changers list.

The Reliance Industries Chairman has been hailed as a game changer in consideration to the recent expansion of his conglomerate into the telecom sector, providing high speed connectivity to millions of Indians at remarkably cheap prices. “Anything and everything that can go digital is going digital. India cannot afford to be left behind”, Ambani was quoted as saying.

“While plenty of corporate functionaries make headlines for successful turnarounds or record profits, we sought to identify true movers and shakers who are determining the course of the future for more than just their own shareholders or employees,” remarked Forbes.

Mukesh Ambani entered the telecom sector making a big dent in the Indian telecom market, triggering competition among other players in the market. This unleashed a wave of low price-high speed data access to the consumers in India, significantly improving the quality and volume of connectivity for Indian people.

Forbes had this brief note about Ambani’s Jio launch:

“Bringing the internet to India’s masses. Oil and gas tycoon entered the country’s telecom market with a bang, offering fast internet at dirt-cheap prices. Gained 100 million customers in six months and set off a wave of consolidation in the market.”

Other entries in the list include Slack creator-Stewart Butterfield, Alibaba logistics maestro Judy Tong as well as Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The list also included Snap co-founder- Evan Spiegel, Chinese ride sharing giant, Didi Chuxing founder- Cheng Wi.

