For not filing financial statement: 2.25 lakh companies may be struck off

The task force on shell companies has identified 2.25 lakh companies and 7,191 limited liability partnerships (LLPs) to be removed from the list of Registrars of Companies this financial year for non-filing of financial statements for financial years 2015-16 and 2016-17.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has already struck off over 2.26 lakh companies in previous financial year for non-filing of financial statements or annual returns for a continuous period of 2 years or more. Also, over 3.09 lakh directors were disqualified for non-filing of financial statements or annual returns for preceding 3 financial years (2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16). “For the second drive to be launched during the current Financial Year 2018-19 a total of 2,25,910 companies have been further identified for being struck-off under section 248 of the Companies Act, 2013 along with 7191 LLPs for action under section 75 of the LLP Act, 2008 due to non-filing of financial statements for the years 2015-16 and 2016-17,” a Finance Ministry statement said.

These companies and LLPs will be given an opportunity of being heard by way of notices regarding their default and the proposed action, it said, adding that appropriate action will be taken after considering their response.

The task force has also compiled a database of shell companies and classified them into three categories — confirmed list, derived list and suspect list. The ‘confirmed list’ has a total of 16,537 confirmed shell companies on the basis of the information received from the various law enforcement agencies of the companies found to be involved in illegal activities. The ‘derived list’ has 16,739 companies identified on the basis of 100 per cent common directorships with the confirmed shell companies. The ‘suspect list’ has 80,670 suspected shell companies and has been drawn up by SFIO using certain red flag Indicators.

The Task Force has identified certain red flag Indicators, which will be used to identify more shell companies, the statement said.

The Task Force has directed all member law enforcement agencies to send the details of action taken against chartered accountants by them to ICAI, it said. The ex- directors / authorised signatories of the struck-off companies have been restricted from operating the bank accounts of these companies and they cannot withdraw any amount from these bank accounts, other than for specified purposes, till the company is restored u/s 252 of the Companies Act, it said.

The Ministry of Corporate affairs will also be launching a public awareness campaign soon to make the public aware of the need to get the registrations of their defunct companies cancelled themselves, it said.

