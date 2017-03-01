Flipkart: Morgan Stanley marks down valuation again

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

US-based mutual fund Morgan Stanley has once again marked down the value of Flipkart — the highest valued e-commerce company in India — to $5.37 billion, making it the fifth markdown by the fund since June 2015. Morgan Stanley now values the stock of Flipkart Online Services Pvt Ltd at $50.51 apiece, 64.5 per cent down from its value in June 2015 quarter of $142.24 per share. Flipkart’s peak valuation was at $15 billion in 2015, which was the last time it raised funds. The company raised close to $700 million in 2015 in a round led by Tiger Global.

This valuation mark-down comes at a time when ground is already shaky for Indian start-ups and online retailers with one of Flipkart’s rivals Snapdeal laying off hundreds of employees in an effort to restructure its operations. Flipkart, too, is reportedly holding discussions with potential investors, for whom such an exercise, despite being theoretical in nature, could raise red flags. In January, another investor in Flipkart — Fidelity Rutland Square Trust — had said that it reduced the company’s value by over a third to $5.56 billion. However, T Rowe Price holds Flipkart’s stock values at around $9.9 billion as of December 2016. Flipkart Internet, the company which operates the online commerce platform of Flipkart.com, recently reported a net loss of Rs 2,306 crore for the year ended March 31, 2016, according to the company’s filing with the registrar of companies. The losses doubled from Rs 1,096 crore during FY15.

Based on its previous valuation mark-downs, sector analysts had suggested that growing concerns from investors signal a call for change in the current growth-oriented but loss-making business models of e-commerce companies. In June last year, Flipkart had made an effort to ramp up its revenues and pare its losses by increasing the commission it charges the sellers on its marketplace by 5-6 per cent across several segments such as fashion and mobile accessories.

Furthermore, last month, Flipkart became the first Indian new age company to appoint a non-founder professional CEO. Kalyan Krishnamurthy, the former managing director of Tiger Global’s India business, replacing co-founder Binny Bansal, who became the Group CEO of Flipkart.