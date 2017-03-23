Flipkart reportedly in talks to acquire eBay India, raise up to $2 billion funding

The ecommerce company’s latest fundraising, led by Chinese internet behemoth Tencent, also has Microsoft and eBay as backers. The ecommerce company’s latest fundraising, led by Chinese internet behemoth Tencent, also has Microsoft and eBay as backers.

Indian largest ecommerce company Flipkart has announced on Thursday it is acquring eBay India as part of its fresh funding round of around USD 2 billion. This move is likely going to give the company some more ammunition to fight rival Amazon for market share. In an interview to FactorDaily, officials familiar with the talks have said Ebay’s India operations will eventually become a part of Flipkart as part of the deal.

The ecommerce company’s latest fundraising, led by Chinese internet behemoth Tencent, also has Microsoft and eBay as backers. News agency Bloomberg had reported on march 20 that Flipkart has closed its $1 billion funding from eBay, Tencent and Microsoft. FactorDaily also mentioned that the round of funding is likely to be open until the total amount reaches $2 billion.

Flipkart secured its latest funding at a valuation of around $10 billion, which is way below the valuation of $15.5 billion the company witnessed in 2015. Officials told FactorDaily that $10 billion valuation also means a lot for the company. FactorDaily also reported that Flipkart’s negotiations with US retail giant Walmart to raise funds had not closed and that the US company can likely invest in the ecommerce in the medium term.

