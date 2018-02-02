Flipkart booked for cheating after it delivers soap instead of iPhone 8

“Nagrali approached us with a complaint on Wednesday, and an offence of cheating was registered against Flipkart,” Avinash Shingte, senior police inspector at the Byculla police station, told PTI Thursday. (Bloomberg) “Nagrali approached us with a complaint on Wednesday, and an offence of cheating was registered against Flipkart,” Avinash Shingte, senior police inspector at the Byculla police station, told PTI Thursday. (Bloomberg)

After paying Rs 55,000 to buy a mobile handset, 26-year-old Tabrej Mehaboob Nagrali was in for a shock as e-tailing major Flipkart delivered a detergent bar instead of an iPhone. Nagrali, a software engineer, approached the city police and a case of cheating has been registered against Flipkart in central Mumbai’s Byculla police station.

In his complaint, Nagrali said he had ordered an iPhone-8 on the e-commerce platform and made the full payment. On January 22, he alleged that the package delivered at his house in Panvel in Navi Mumbai had a detergent bar inside, instead of the mobile phone.

“Nagrali approached us with a complaint on Wednesday, and an offence of cheating was registered against Flipkart,” Avinash Shingte, senior police inspector at the Byculla police station, told PTI Thursday. When contacted, Flipkart spokesperson claimed the company has a zero tolerance policy on customer trust impacting incidents, and added, “we are investigating the incident and will resolve the matter at the earliest.”

