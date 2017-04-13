FERA Violation Case: Court issues fresh NBW against Mallya

Ex-chairman of Kingfisher Airlines Vijay Mallya. (File Photo) Ex-chairman of Kingfisher Airlines Vijay Mallya. (File Photo)

A Delhi court on Wednesday issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya in a two-decade-old case of alleged violations of the (then) Foreign Exchange Regulation Act. The court had, in November last year, issued a non-bailable warrant against former Rajya Sabha member and businessman.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Sumit Dass on Wednesday issued the open-ended warrant for Mallya’s failure to appear before court despite repeated summons and the NBW that was issued in November.

The court was hearing a case by the Enforcement Directorate which claims that payment of $2,00,000 to a British firm for displaying Kingfisher logo in Formula One World Championships in London and some European countries in 1996, 1997 and 1998 were in violation of FERA norms.

The court, which put up the matter for next hearing on November 8, also asked the agency to file a progress report in this regard within two months.

In September, the case had become a talking point when Mallya’s lawyer had told the court that the businessman could not attend the hearing, as his passport was revoked by Indian authorities earlier in 2016.

In the immediate case, Mallya was exempted from appearance in 2000 by the court. In July last year, the court had waived the exemption.

In October, the chief metropolitan magistrate had observed that if he could approach authorities and obtain emergency document to return to India but the situation is that he has not taken any such step. Mallya had left India in the early March last year in the middle of case filed by a consortium banks to recover over Rs 9,000 crore from him which the banks said Mallya owed to them.

