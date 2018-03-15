Exporters on Amazon saw 224 per cent growth in 2015-2017

E-commerce firm Amazon India on Wednesday said that Indian sellers who export their products through its platform have posted 224 per cent growth in their sales between calendar years 2015 and 2017. The e-tailer enables sellers to sell their products to international markets including the US, Japan and the UK, among others, under its Global Selling Programme. About 32,000 sellers including brands such as Dabur, Titan, Himalaya, Amul etc export close to 9 crore products.

“Today, customers across 180 countries have access to millions of products listed on global Amazon marketplaces from India. For sellers, this is not just an additional marketplace to tap a new audience, but it also allows them to explore new and unconventional usage for their products abroad,” said Eric L Broussard, VP and head, international seller services, Amazon.

Besides the top metros such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, sellers from cities such as Indore, Surat, Ahmedabad, Ghaziabad and Pune sold their products to international consumers.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App