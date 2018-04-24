Ex-foreign secy S Jaishankar joins Tata Sons as global corporate affairs president

Jaishankar will report to N Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons in his new role. Jaishankar will report to N Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons in his new role.

Former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar has joined the Tata group in a key position. Tata Sons, the holding company of the group, on Monday announced the appointment of Jaishankar as the Tata group’s President, Global Corporate Affairs.

Jaishankar will report to N Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons in his new role.

Jaishankar will be responsible for the Tata group’s global corporate affairs and international strategy development and Tata Sons’ international offices will report to him. Jaishankar will work with Tata companies to help them strengthen their business presence and positioning in their respective geographies globally.

Jaishankar who was India’s foreign secretary from January 2015 to January 2018, joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1977 holding key roles during his career including stints as High Commissioner to Singapore, Ambassador to China and the United States. He also played a key role in negotiating the Indo-US civilian nuclear agreement.

“I am delighted to welcome Jaishankar to the Tata group. His extensive experience and knowledge on international affairs will be very valuable to the group as we work to reinforce our brand globally,” said Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons.

In 2016-17, the Tata group had international revenues of $64.40 billion, 64.1 percent of its total revenues, with the UK and the US being the two main overseas revenue contributors. Each operating company in the Tata group develops its own international strategy as an integral part of its overall strategy, depending on the nature of the industry, opportunities available and competitive dynamics of the global stage.

“The Tata group is an iconic institution known for its value-based leadership as well as India’s most respected brand globally. I look forward to being part of the Tata group and working with key stakeholders to make an impact,” said Jaishankar who is a graduate of St Stephen’s College at the University of Delhi. He has an MA in Political Science, MPhil and PhD in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

