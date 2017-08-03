Essar Steel: Insolvency process set to begin

Essar Steel owes lenders close to Rs 45,000 crore, of which Rs 31,671 crore turned into a non-performing asset (NPA) as of March 31, 2016. Essar Steel owes lenders close to Rs 45,000 crore, of which Rs 31,671 crore turned into a non-performing asset (NPA) as of March 31, 2016.

The Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday admitted insolvency petitions against Essar Steel, paving the way for lenders to go ahead with insolvency proceedings. State Bank of India (SBI) and Standard Chartered Bank had filed separate petitions under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The tribunal has appointed Satish Kumar Gupta of Alvarez and Marsal, India, as the interim resolution professional (IRP).

Essar Steel owes lenders close to Rs 45,000 crore, of which Rs 31,671 crore turned into a non-performing asset (NPA) as of March 31, 2016. SBI leads a consortium of 22 lenders that account for 93 per cent of the company’s debt. Essar Steel also owes around Rs 3,700 crore to Standard Chartered Bank. Essar Steel’s Mauritius-based subsidiary had borrowed from Standard Chartered Bank for which Essar Steel’s promoters were guarantors.

On July 4, Essar had moved the Gujarat High Court against its inclusion in the list of 12 defaulters to be referred to the NCLT. Essar Steel’s counsel had argued in the court that its restructuring proposal was at an advanced stage and its financial and operational improvements since March 2016 had not been taken into account by the Reserve Bank of India. However, the court had dismissed Essar Steel’s appeal on July 17.

