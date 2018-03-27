Essar Steel: ArcelorMittal at NCLT door over bid rejection

The bankers committee which had met in Mumbai on March 23 had rejected ArcelorMittal’s bid along with that of Numetal citing technical issues. The bankers committee which had met in Mumbai on March 23 had rejected ArcelorMittal’s bid along with that of Numetal citing technical issues.

After Numetal, ArcelorMittal has also challenged the Committee of Creditors decision last week to reject its bid for Essar Steel on technical grounds at the Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT.

“We have already informed the stock exchanges that ArcelorMittal was declassified as a promoter of Uttam Galva. We have therefore today proposed a legal challenge to the decision of the resolution professional in the court in Ahmedabad. This legal challenge is also critical to ensure that we protect our rights in the process given the legal challenge by Numetal against the decision of the committee of creditors,” ArcelorMittal said in a statement.

The bankers committee which had met in Mumbai on March 23 had rejected ArcelorMittal’s bid along with that of Numetal citing technical issues. These two bids were from the beginning questioned by the insolvency resolution professional (IRP) and others as the promoters of both these firms were defaulters in other firms — the Ruias in Essar Steel and the Mittals in Uttam Galva. ArcelorMittal had a joint venture with Uttan Galwa, while Numetal is 25 per cent owned by Essar Steel’s original promoter Ravai Ruia’s son Rewant Ruia through a Mauritius based investment vehicle called Aurora Trusts.

Numetal filed an application before the NCLT, Ahmedabad seeking a declaration that Numetal is eligible to submit a resolution plan for Essar Steel on March 20. “Numetal apprehends that full facts submitted by Numetal for determination of its eligibility to submit a Resolution Plan have not been appropriately assessed. Accordingly, in the application, all necessary facts for determining the eligibility of Numetal have been placed before the NCLT for an objective assessment,” it had said last week.

NCLT has issued a notice to the Committee of Creditors through the Resolution Professional. “NCLT also observed that any decision taken or resolution passed by the COC in the meeting on March 21, 2018 would be subject to the outcome of the application. The next date of hearing of the application is April 4, 2018, as per the attendance-cum-order sheet of the hearing of Ahmedabad Bench of NCLT,” Numetal said.

Rejecting both the bids, the SBI-led consortium said under the provisions of Section 29A of the IBC, both the bids by the Mittal’s and Numetal were ineligible. The Section 29A debars promoters with direct or indirect links to the defaulted promoter of a bankrupt asset from bidding for the same through the insolvency process.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App