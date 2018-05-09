Ending speculation, Walmart announces USD 16 billion worth Flipkart deal

Bengaluru: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon with Flipkart Co-Founder and CEO Binny Bansal shake hands in Bengaluru on Wednesday. US retailer Walmart on Wednesday acquired 77 per cent stake in Flipkart for USD 16 billion, the biggest acquisition by a company in India this year. (Source: PTI Photo) Bengaluru: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon with Flipkart Co-Founder and CEO Binny Bansal shake hands in Bengaluru on Wednesday. US retailer Walmart on Wednesday acquired 77 per cent stake in Flipkart for USD 16 billion, the biggest acquisition by a company in India this year. (Source: PTI Photo)

Ending months of speculation, US retailer giant Walmart Inc on Wednesday announced that it will pay around USD 16 billion for a roughly 77 percent stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart. Making its largest-ever deal, Walmart aims to compete with rival Amazon.com Inc, which has gained considerable foothold in the world’s second-most populous nation.

However, shares of Walmart plunged four percent in early trade as the company warned the deal could dent earnings. “We will not know for 5-10 years whether this transaction is successful strategically or financially,” said Steven Roorda, portfolio manager with Minnesota-based Stonebridge Capital Advisors. “Walmart has a very poor track record operating outside North America,” he said.

Walmart’s approximately $16 billion investment includes $2 billion of new equity funding, which will help Flipkart achieve its growth potential. The remainder of ownership will be held by Flipkart’s existing shareholders, including Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent Holdings Limited, Tiger Global Management LLC, and Microsoft Corp.

While the immediate focus will be on serving customers and growing the business, Walmart said it supports Flipkart’s ambition to transition into a publicly-listed, majority-owned subsidiary in the future. It also expects the Flipkart deal to close later this year, subject to regulatory approval.

“India is one of the most attractive retail markets in the world, given its size and growth rate, and our investment is an opportunity to partner with the company that is leading transformation of e-commerce in the market,” Doug McMillon, Walmart’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.

On a call with investors, Walmart Chief Executive Doug McMillion said the acquisition is about “setting the company up for growth and profits in the future.”

Binny Bansal, who had co-founded Flipkart with Sachin 11 years ago, will retain some of his 5.5 per cent stake in India’s biggest online retailer and will be Chairman of the company’s Board. Walmart’s Krish Iyer will be the CEO of the Bengaluru-based firm.

Flipkart sells consumer goods ranging from soaps to smartphones and clothes, and gives Walmart access to an e-commerce market that could be worth $200 billion a year within a decade, according to Morgan Stanley.

The official confirmation comes hours after SoftBank Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son confirmed the US-based retailer Walmart was acquiring Flipkart. Without disclosing the value of the acquisition, Son said a deal was reached on Tuesday night, Japan time, and that more details would follow. SoftBank Group was one of the largest investors in Flipkart through its Vision Fund.

The deal also makes India the biggest emerging market with three of the largest global retailers — Walmart, Amazon and Alibaba — now pitted against each other.

