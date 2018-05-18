Follow Us:
Thursday, May 17, 2018
Electrosteel Steels case: NCLAT admits Renaissance Steel’s plea against Vedanta

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | Published: May 18, 2018 2:20:33 am
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday admitted Renaissance Steel’s petition challenging Vedanta’s eligibility to take over bankrupt firm Electrosteel Steels.

A NCLAT bench, headed by its chairman Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya, has scheduled the matter for hearing on May 28.

Challenging the National Company Law Tribunal’s order that quashed its objections on Vedanta’s eligibility under section 29 A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and approved Vedanta’s offer, Renaissance Steel moved the appellate tribunal. It was also a contender for Electrosteel Steels.

On May 1, NCLAT had directed that status quo be maintained with regard to the implementation of Vedanta’s resolution plan for Electrosteel Steels. Renaissance earlier submitted that one of Vedanta’s affiliates in Zambia — a unit of its UK-based parent Vedanta Resources — had been found guilty of criminal misconduct punishable with two or more years in jail. FE

